CHAMPAIGN (WCIA)– We’re about two weeks away from the Illinois football home opener vs. Wyoming and last week we got a look at who might be in the starting rotation.

One of those players was sophomore wide receiver Pat Bryant. Bryant started over three games last year as a true freshman, with 6 receptions for 98 yards on the season. Bryant said getting reps in last year will help his game this year because he knows what to expect this upcoming season.

“I’m going to go out and make big plays do whatever I need to do to help the team win,” Bryant said. “I came here because I honestly didn’t want to red shirt. I just wanted to get on the field as quickly as possible, just to get used to the speed of college football. I feel like last year, you know, just going in and not really getting that many catches, but just adjusting to the speed of the game helped me a lot, so I feel like I can go out, play this year, and adjust to it and play at a high level this year.”

Bryant said he gained about 10 pounds during the offseason.