ARTHUR (WCIA) — Jayce Parsons is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior quarterback rushed for 230 yards and scored five touchdowns leading his team to a 43-35 win over Villa Grove. Jayce is a high honor roll student, a mentor for math and science, and also plays basketball.

“Coach is just putting his trust into me calling the plays for me and I’m just putting my trust into the line and they’re doing their thing and I couldn’t do it without them,” Parsons said. “We’re just trying to keep it rolling. We’re looking at conference championship hopefully, something we haven’t been able to do in a long time.”

Parsons is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//