Parkland’s Corbin Sebens named Coach of the Year

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After winning the NJCAA Division II National Championship, Parkland men’s golf head coach Corbin Sebens was named the Dave Williams National Coach of the Year Award for NJCAA Division II.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be chosen as the National Coach of the Year,” says Sebens. “A coach is only as good as their players, and I have been honored to coach some of the hardest working players that displayed unwavering determination and fight throughout the entire season.”

The title was for the first one in program history. Sebens helped five Parkland golfers be named All-Americans this past season.