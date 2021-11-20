Parkland volleyball wins NJCAA Championship

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA. (WCIA) — Parkland College volleyball won the NJCAA Division II National Championship on Saturday, beating Cowley County Community College in four sets (25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17). This marked the Cobras’ fourth National Championship in program history, with three of them coming under head coach Cliff Hastings. Watch highlights from the match in the video above.

Kat Blase led the Cobras with 13 kills and six blocks, with Sophie Young paced the offense with 34 assists, and 3 blocks.