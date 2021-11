CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland Volleyball won the NJCAA Central District Regional Championship on Saturday, earning them another trip to the NJCAA Tournament. They beat John Wood Community College (25-17, 26-24, 25-12) and Lincoln Land Community College (23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-12). Watch highlights from Saturday’s match in the video above.

Parkland will head to the NJCAA DII National Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday, November 18th. This will be their 14th straight trip to nationals.