Parkland volleyball returns after national runner-up finish

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Parkland volleyball team returned to town Sunday afternoon disappointed. The Cobras (57-3) had one goal in mind at this week’s NJCAA Division II National Championships, win the whole thing. That didn’t happen though, as Scottsdale Community College took down the top-seeded Cobras in five sets Saturday night to win the championship. It’s the second straight second place finish for Parkland.

“I know we were all pretty bummed,” Parkland sophomore outside hitter Ryleigh Warfel said. “It’s kind of a disappointment cause we were going in thinking we were going to get first but like Cliff said, some things are just not meant to be.”



“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls, they fought until the end,” Parkland head coach Cliff Hastings said. “You finish second in the country and you’re supposed to be disappointed but I’m pretty proud of the girls, pretty proud of their fight. Yes maybe a little disappointed that we didn’t win it, but not disappointed at all in our team or who they are or how they represented Parkland.”

Parkland has played in the national championship match six out of the last seven years, winning it all twice in back-to-back seasons in 2015 and 2016.