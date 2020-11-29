Parkland Volleyball releases schedule

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland College released their volleyball schedule for 2020-2021. The NJCAA volleyball season got pushed to the spring due to COVID-19, so they’ll play their first game on January 24th against Jefferson College. No fans will be allowed at the games this year, and the home-opener will be on February 3rd against Heartland Community College.

In a news release from Parkland College, head coach Cliff Hastings says, “The schedule is very different from most years, where most states are not allowing for inter-state play. So, no tournaments, no overnight trips, and mostly Illinois opponents highlight the primary changes. But we look forward to playing, nonetheless, and preparing for what hopes to be our twelfth straight Nationals appearance in April.”

The full schedule can be found here.