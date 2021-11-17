Parkland volleyball back at Nationals for second time this year, ready to win it all

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Parkland volleyball team is back in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and ready to take care of some unfinished business. The Cobras played in the NJCAA Division II national championship match in April, coming up just short of winning it all. Now the program is back in the same town, in the same venue, ready to make another run to Saturday’s championship match.

“We kind of have a feel for the court already, we have played some of the teams that we’re going to play at Nationals already so I mean it’s pretty familiar and we know what to do and how to get it done,” Parkland sophomore defensive specialist Isabella Classen said.

The Cobras are 52-3 overall this season and the No. 3 overall seed, winners of 34 straight matches. Parkland has been one of the most consistent teams in the country the last decade, playing for a national title seven out of the last eight seasons. Last season’s second place showing was the third straight time the program has finished runner-up.



“From the very first day at practice we knew this team was really special and throughout the season we have all the pieces that we need to get it done,” Parkland sophomore outside hitter Halle Everett said.



“It was a lot emotionally playing last season for a national championship and turn around we’re right back in the gym preparing for another one as well but with that said, we had new kids come in, fresh energy, fresh blood and that’s helped a lot to keep us motivated, excited and just the talent has spoken for itself,” Parkland head coach Cliff Hastings said.

Parkland’s first match is Thursday morning at 9 a.m. against Richard Bland. View the complete bracket here: https://d2o2figo6ddd0g.cloudfront.net/2/2/73g1h3j18rtdg3/2021_DII_VOLL_Champ_-_Bracket_w_Teams.pdf