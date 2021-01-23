Parkland upsets No. 11 Wabash Valley

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Cobras are now undefeated to start the season, after defeating No. 11 Wabash Valley 71-64 on Saturday afternoon. They were led by sophomore forward Naomi McDaniel who put up 15 points and three rebounds.

It was a cat and mouse chase early on, with the Cobras hanging onto a slim lead and going up 31-25 at halftime. The Cobras had a slow 3rd quarter, scoring just 14 points and falling into an 11-point deficit. But Parkland came back to win it by seven in the fourth.

St. Joe native Bree Timble had a big game as well, with 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Mady Harper also scored in double digits with 12 points.

The No. 14 Cobras play next on Wednesday January 27th against Southwestern Illinois College.