Parkland sweeps postseason doubleheader

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland softball got their postseason started on the right foot Wednesday by sweeping Lewis & Clark Community College in a doubleheader to advance to the 4-team NJCAA Central A District Championship.

The top-seeded Cobras were led in Game One of the doubleheader by Isabel Shafer and Lauren Kavanagh. Shafer had 2 RBI and Kavanagh had a two-run home run that gave Parkland the lead. Cobras won the first game 6-1.

Lewis & Clark scored first again in Game Two of the series, but Madison Vogel and Taylor Dugger gave Parkland back the lead in the bottom of the third with a back-to-back RBI singles. Parkland also won Game Two 6-1 to move on.

Parkland will host three other teams in a double-elimination tournament May 8-9 for a chance to move on to the NJCAA National Tournament.