Parkland stays undefeated with pair of sweeps

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland Volleyball has yet to drop a set this season, following a pair of 3-0 sweeps over Lakeland College (25-13, 25-13, 25-20), and Susak Valley (25-23, 25-16, 25-23) on The Cobras are now 10-0 on the season.

Against the Lakers, Halle Everett led the cobras with a double-double earning 11 kills, and notched 10 digs. Hailey Sperling followed with 9 kills, adding in two blocks. Summerlyn Smith had 35 assists, while Kayla Brandon and Brittney Litton combined for 25 digs. Brandon also added in three of the team’s 8 aces.

Up next, the Cobras will host Heartland CC for an M-WAC match on Sunday, February 21st.

