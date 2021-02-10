Parkland stays undefeated with sweep in home opener

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Parkland Cobras stayed undefeated with a 3-0 victory over Spoon River in their home opener, and first conference game of the season. The Cobras have yet to drop a set this season.

Hailey Sperling led the team with 8 kills, while earning 4 digs. Halle Everett had an impressive six aces, and seven kills, as the team totaled for 35 kills combined. Summerlyn Smith set the pace for the offense with 27 assists, while Jayden Sortor kept Spoon River at bay with four blocks at the net. Libero Kayla Brandon also had 16 digs and an ace.

Next up, Parkland will host a double-header against the Lincoln College JV squad on Sunday, with the first match starting at 4:00 pm.