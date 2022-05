CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland softball beat John Wood twice on Tuesday in the opening round of the Region 24 tournament to advance. The second-seeded Cobras outscored the seventh-seeded Blazers 20-0 in two games, by scores of 12-0 and 8-0. With the wins, Parkland will face Spoon River on Saturday in the best-of-three series in Danville.