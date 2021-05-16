Parkland softball relishing opportunity back at Nationals

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland softball co-head coach Dan Paulson is certainly confident going into his teams first National Tournament appearance since 2012.

“We’re excited but we’re not done,” says Paulson. “We’re not going to nationals thinking that we’re there, we’re going to win it.”

The Cobras have reason to be excited, too. Parkland currently sits at 51-7, the best record of any team to qualify so far. The team is just as confident as coach, especially when ace Chayse Ramey is in the circle.

“It’s amazing. It’s an amazing feeling,” says Villa Grove native and utility player Reagan Cheely. “I don’t even have to worry about our team not winning, even if we get behind I know we’re going to come back and I know Chayse is going to throw a great game.”

The National Tournament gets started Tuesday, May 25. The Cobras are hoping to better their runner-up finishes from 2002, 2005, and 2006.