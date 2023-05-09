CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Parkland softball team is once again heading to nationals. The Cobras beat Danville Area 4-1 in the Region 24 championship game Tuesday afternoon, punching their ticket to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.

“This group’s worked hard for it and it’s not easy to get there,” Parkland head coach Dan Paulson said. “That’s the sixth time we’ve played that team. We’re proud of these kids.”

Parkland scored twice in the first inning to give itself an early lead it never relinquished on its way to a sixth win over DACC this season. The Cobras improved to 49-10 on the season and will be making their first appearance at nationals in two years, the 10th time qualifying in program history.

“We definitely knew from that start of the season that we had a special team and that we were going to connect really well and that we would have a lot of ability to be able to go to nationals,” Parkland freshman pitcher Karley Yergler said. “To be able to see it happen, it’s just amazing.”

The NJCAA Division II Softball World Series runs May 23-27 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.