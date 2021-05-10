Parkland onto NJCAA Tournament, beats Lincoln Land to advance

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland Softball is moving onto the NJCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012, after they defeated Lincoln Land 3-1 in the District Championship.

The Loggers scored the first run of the game, but the Cobras took the lead after an RBI single from Fisher native Sydney Eichelberger. Then Reagan Cheely was able to hit a two-run homer to bring the Cobras into the lead.

“It’s awesome. I’m excited, not really surprised, but excited that we made it,” says Cheely.

Pitcher Chayse Ramey threw seven complete innings, while striking out 12. She was named the tournament MVP, and was named to the All-Tournament team along with Cheely and Isabel Shafer.

“It’s a blast with [my teammates], I always trust them when a ball gets hit, I know it’s going to be caught,” says Ramey.

“They’ve worked so hard, had a year taken away with COVID and everything,” says head coach Dan Paulson. “I’m just so happy for the kids. They put a lot into this, it’s a lot of preparation, and to see it pay off is unbelievable.”

The 2021 NJCAA DII Softball Championship will be played May 25-29 in Oxford, Alabama. This will be the program’s ninth appearance at Nationals.