Parkland notches wins over DACC and Illinois Central

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland softball beat Danville Area and Illinois Central to advance to the championship of the NJCAA Central A District Tournament.

In the first game of the day against DACC, the Cobras hit back-to-back home runs starting with former Villa Grove standout Regan Cheely who hit a 3-RBI homer. Anna Walker followed that with a solo home run, while Chayse Ramey also got the win in the circle, pitching 11 strikeouts. She led Parkland to a 6-5 victory over DACC.

The Cobras also defeated Illinois Central 2-1 to advance to district Championship on Sunday. The Cobras are scheduled to play at 1:15 p.m. CT, weather permitting.