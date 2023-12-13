CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Parkland College men’s basketball team is the new No. 1 ranked team in the country in NJCAA Division II. The Cobras started the season No. 14 in the preseason poll but have moved their way up to the top spot. Parkland is off to a perfect 12-0 under second year head coach John Bowler, who has a roster chalked full of local talent. Former MacArthur teammates Brylan Phillips and Jabryn Anderson are leading the Cobras, along with Mahomet-Seymour grads Grant Coleman and Adam Dyer. Champaign natives Isaac Shane Mapson III and JaMonte Williams round out the area contingent, along with Lanphier product Tye Banks.

“I just feel like we play well together you know, we’re a defensive minded team so we get stops and then on the other end, we just play together and move the ball,” Mapson III said.



“They have great chemistry and they’re talented and when you care, I think a lot of that stuff translates to wins,” Bowler said.



“We just stay humble,” Anderson added. “We know there’s a lot behind us, a lot ahead of us so we just stay composed.”

Parkland returns to the court Sunday visiting Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio.

2023-24 NJCAA DII Men’s Basketball | Week 5 12-11-2023

Place Name Record Points 1st Place Prev. 1 Parkland College 12-0 192 4 3 2 Davidson-Davie Community College 10-1 187 3 2 3 National Park College 11-0 186 2 5 4 Des Moines Area Community College 12-1 175 0 4 5 South Suburban College 9-1 153 0 1 6 Macomb Community College 8-1 151 0 7 7 Ellsworth Community College 10-2 134 0 9 8 Iowa Lakes Community College 10-2 106 0 12 9 Lakeland Community College 7-0 101 0 13 10 Johnson County Community College 11-2 101 0 6 11 Henry Ford College 7-3 98 0 11 12 Kirkwood Community College 9-2 96 0 10 13 Milwaukee Area Technical College 10-3 87 0 8 14 Pima Community College 8-0 84 0 15 15 Waubonsee Community College 9-1 61 0 14 16 Monroe Community College 10-2 50 0 17 17 Sullivan County Community College 9-3 29 0 18 18 Mott Community College 6-1 28 0 16 19 Kalamazoo Valley Community College 7-2 13 0 N/A 20 North Central Missouri College 10-4 9 0 20

Receiving Votes: Howard, Mid Michigan, North Arkansas, Johnston, Cuyahoga, Bay, Danville Area, Chandler-Gilbert, Bryant and Stratton (WI), Raritan Valley, St. Clair County