CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Parkland College men’s basketball team is the new No. 1 ranked team in the country in NJCAA Division II. The Cobras started the season No. 14 in the preseason poll but have moved their way up to the top spot. Parkland is off to a perfect 12-0 under second year head coach John Bowler, who has a roster chalked full of local talent. Former MacArthur teammates Brylan Phillips and Jabryn Anderson are leading the Cobras, along with Mahomet-Seymour grads Grant Coleman and Adam Dyer. Champaign natives Isaac Shane Mapson III and JaMonte Williams round out the area contingent, along with Lanphier product Tye Banks.

“I just feel like we play well together you know, we’re a defensive minded team so we get stops and then on the other end, we just play together and move the ball,” Mapson III said.

“They have great chemistry and they’re talented and when you care, I think a lot of that stuff translates to wins,” Bowler said.

“We just stay humble,” Anderson added. “We know there’s a lot behind us, a lot ahead of us so we just stay composed.”

Parkland returns to the court Sunday visiting Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio.

2023-24 NJCAA DII Men’s Basketball | Week 5 12-11-2023

PlaceNameRecordPoints1st PlacePrev.
1Parkland College12-019243
2Davidson-Davie Community College10-118732
3National Park College11-018625
4Des Moines Area Community College12-117504
5South Suburban College9-115301
6Macomb Community College8-115107
7Ellsworth Community College10-213409
8Iowa Lakes Community College10-2106012
9Lakeland Community College7-0101013
10Johnson County Community College11-210106
11Henry Ford College7-398011
12Kirkwood Community College9-296010
13Milwaukee Area Technical College10-38708
14Pima Community College8-084015
15Waubonsee Community College9-161014
16Monroe Community College10-250017
17Sullivan County Community College9-329018
18Mott Community College6-128016
19Kalamazoo Valley Community College7-2130N/A
20North Central Missouri College10-49020

 Receiving Votes: Howard, Mid Michigan, North Arkansas, Johnston, Cuyahoga, Bay, Danville Area, Chandler-Gilbert, Bryant and Stratton (WI), Raritan Valley, St. Clair County