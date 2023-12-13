CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Parkland College men’s basketball team is the new No. 1 ranked team in the country in NJCAA Division II. The Cobras started the season No. 14 in the preseason poll but have moved their way up to the top spot. Parkland is off to a perfect 12-0 under second year head coach John Bowler, who has a roster chalked full of local talent. Former MacArthur teammates Brylan Phillips and Jabryn Anderson are leading the Cobras, along with Mahomet-Seymour grads Grant Coleman and Adam Dyer. Champaign natives Isaac Shane Mapson III and JaMonte Williams round out the area contingent, along with Lanphier product Tye Banks.
“I just feel like we play well together you know, we’re a defensive minded team so we get stops and then on the other end, we just play together and move the ball,” Mapson III said.
“They have great chemistry and they’re talented and when you care, I think a lot of that stuff translates to wins,” Bowler said.
“We just stay humble,” Anderson added. “We know there’s a lot behind us, a lot ahead of us so we just stay composed.”
Parkland returns to the court Sunday visiting Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio.
2023-24 NJCAA DII Men’s Basketball | Week 5 12-11-2023
|Place
|Name
|Record
|Points
|1st Place
|Prev.
|1
|Parkland College
|12-0
|192
|4
|3
|2
|Davidson-Davie Community College
|10-1
|187
|3
|2
|3
|National Park College
|11-0
|186
|2
|5
|4
|Des Moines Area Community College
|12-1
|175
|0
|4
|5
|South Suburban College
|9-1
|153
|0
|1
|6
|Macomb Community College
|8-1
|151
|0
|7
|7
|Ellsworth Community College
|10-2
|134
|0
|9
|8
|Iowa Lakes Community College
|10-2
|106
|0
|12
|9
|Lakeland Community College
|7-0
|101
|0
|13
|10
|Johnson County Community College
|11-2
|101
|0
|6
|11
|Henry Ford College
|7-3
|98
|0
|11
|12
|Kirkwood Community College
|9-2
|96
|0
|10
|13
|Milwaukee Area Technical College
|10-3
|87
|0
|8
|14
|Pima Community College
|8-0
|84
|0
|15
|15
|Waubonsee Community College
|9-1
|61
|0
|14
|16
|Monroe Community College
|10-2
|50
|0
|17
|17
|Sullivan County Community College
|9-3
|29
|0
|18
|18
|Mott Community College
|6-1
|28
|0
|16
|19
|Kalamazoo Valley Community College
|7-2
|13
|0
|N/A
|20
|North Central Missouri College
|10-4
|9
|0
|20
Receiving Votes: Howard, Mid Michigan, North Arkansas, Johnston, Cuyahoga, Bay, Danville Area, Chandler-Gilbert, Bryant and Stratton (WI), Raritan Valley, St. Clair County