Parkland men’s basketball misses out on national tournament due to COVID-19: “We can’t walk around feeling sorry for ourselves”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Parkland College men’s basketball team was riding high. The Cobras (23-7) won the NJCAA Division II Central District title as the 3-seed, advancing to the National Tournament for the third time in the last five years. But they never got a chance to suit up in Danville, after the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is unique this happened but we weren’t the only ones. We can’t walk around feeling sorry for ourselves. We need to move on to the next step and take care of our academics,” Parkland head coach Anthony Figueroa said.

The third-seeded Cobras knocked off two higher seeds to punch their ticket to nationals, taking down No. 2 Danville Area Community College and top seed John Wood on its home court. Initially, the NCJAA postponed all competition, including the national championships in hopes of playing it in April. Then Monday it was announced that all competition for the rest of the school year, spring sports included, would be canceled.

“My main focus right now is for my sophomores,” Figueroa said. “The fact they didn’t get to play in the national tournament, we have to do everything in our control to make sure they get placed in good places next year.”