Parkland-Lake Land set to meet in NJCAA Final 4

WCIA — The Parkland College and Lake Land College women’s basketball teams drove more than 10 hours to Hickory, North Carolina to play in the NJCAA D-II National Tournament and as fate would have it, the two schools separated by just 54 miles will play in the Final 4 against each other.

We've got an all Central Illinois Final 4 showdown in the @NJCAABasketball D-II women's basketball national semifinals with @ParklandWBB and @LLC_WBasketball set to meet for the right to play in the title game.



Both teams won their games tonight, will play Friday at 6 p.m. — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) April 22, 2021

This will be the third meeting between the Cobras (19-3) and Lakers (22-2) this season, after each team won on the road in their previous home-and-home games. No. 2 seed Lake Land beat No. 15 Lackawanna by 25 in its opening game before taking down No. 10 USC Salkehatchie 61-55 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Sixth-seeded Parkland cruised past No. 11 Muskegon by 21 before holding No. 14 Union County to just 40 points in the quarterfinals. It sets up a national semifinal showdown on Friday night at 6 p.m. CT between Parkland and Lake Land.

@ParklandWBB is going to the FINAL FOUR! Another stellar defensive effort led the Cobras to a 50-40 victory over 14 seed Union County. The Cobra D limited Union County to just 14 points and 21% shooting in the 2nd half. Final 4 game will be Friday at 6 PM Illinois time — Parkland WBB (@ParklandWBB) April 22, 2021

“I mean honestly they’re a phenomenal team,” Parkland head coach Allie Lindemann said. “It’s always a battle, it’s been a rivalry for a while now. It’s anybody’s shot, it’s going to be fun.”



“Both teams have a pretty good knowledge of each other by now, the third game,” Lake Land head coach David Johnson said. “I think it’s going to be who executes their game plan better will come out on top.”

Both teams are chalked full of local talent. Lake Land has nine players from the WCIA 3 viewing area including Elizabeth Buescher (Charleston), Josie Orris (Sullivan), Shania Schoonover (Pana), Abigayle Weis (Effingham), Harley Barry (Shiloh), Joanna Schultz (Altamont), Olivia Niemerg (Teutopolis), Karrington Krabel (Paris) and Avery Still (Sullivan).

Parkland has four area natives including Elly Haberkorn (Chatsworth), Bree Trimble (St. Joseph), Kiersten Price-Wilson (Newman) and Peyton Crowe (Royal).