Parkland defeats Illinois Central to advance to NJCAA Tournament

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — No.3 seed Parkland College defeated No. 2 seed Illinois Central in the Central B District Final to punch their ticket to the NJCAA Tournament. The Cobras limited a high-powered Cougars offense to just 40 points, beating them 59-40.

Midwest Central product Mady Harper (@Mharper_32) put on a show Saturday at Lorene Ramsey Gymnasium, scoring 21 second half points to lead @ParklandWBB to a 59-40 victory over ICC. Harper went 14-14 from the free throw line, helping the Cobras punch their ticket to nationals. pic.twitter.com/tXAjmsm5x1 — Matt McClain (@MattMcClain3) April 10, 2021

The Cobras were led by Mady Harper who scored 21 points–all of which came in the second half.

St. Joseph native Bree Trimble also scored in double digits for the Cobras, with 10 points and three rebounds. The Cobras will head to Hickory, NC for Nationals starting on Tuesday, April 20th.