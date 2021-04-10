Parkland defeats Illinois Central to advance to NJCAA Tournament

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — No.3 seed Parkland College defeated No. 2 seed Illinois Central in the Central B District Final to punch their ticket to the NJCAA Tournament. The Cobras limited a high-powered Cougars offense to just 40 points, beating them 59-40.
The Cobras were led by Mady Harper who scored 21 points–all of which came in the second half.
St. Joseph native Bree Trimble also scored in double digits for the Cobras, with 10 points and three rebounds. The Cobras will head to Hickory, NC for Nationals starting on Tuesday, April 20th.