CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland Cobras beat Vincennes University at home 10-5 in game one of their doubleheader. The Cobras lost to the Trailblazers 3-2 in game two.

In game one, Chase Becker started on the mound for Parkland. He worked at the plate as well, hitting a triple to right field driving in one run in the first inning.

Austin Gomm helped contribute to the offense, hitting a solo homerun in the first inning to get the first run of the game.

The Cobras will play Thursday, May 11 at Lewis & Clark Community College for a doubleheader,