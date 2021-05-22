Parkland Cobras named NJCAA Champions

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Parkland Cobras have been crowned NJCAA Champions for the first time in program history. The Cobras beat South Mountain Community College by two strokes on Friday at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana. They returned to Champaign on Saturday morning, to celebrate their first team title after finishing fifth in 2019.

“The guys have been locked in all year, this is our goal to be locked in from the beginning of the season,” says head coach Corbin Sebens. “We knew we had a good squad we just had to stick to our game plan, stick to our process, believe in each other and have confidence. We’ve been close before, but to finally get over the edge, it’s huge and I couldn’t be more proud for these guys.”

Sebens was recognized as Coach of the Tournament while four Cobras were named to the All-Tournament team including Corey Neville, Alex White, Joel Petersson and Jack Halstead.

“After last year with COVID hitting, I wasn’t sure what I was going to be doing next,” says Halstead of tied for 15th overall. “Just so happened to join [the team] for a third year, and it’s my last opportunity to win a National Championship. After this my golf season’s over, so to do it with them just means everything.”

The Cobras have made seven appearances at the NJCAA tournament, making three-straight tournament runs from 2017-2019. David Keenan was the program’s first Individual National Champion back in 2013.