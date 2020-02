STATE COLLEGE, PA. (WCIA) -- With the win over Penn State on Tuesday, the Illini have now won four Big Ten games on the road this season. That's tied for the most in the conference with Maryland and these Nittany Lions. After the game, Ayo Dosunmu was quick to thank the Penn State crowd for a little added juice.

"They was talking to me," Dosunmu said after scoring a game high 24 points. "The players was talking to me, the crowd was talking to me, I like that, that gets me going, I like it. I like when players talk to me, I like when the crowd talks to me so when I get in that mode where they talking to me it's like the rim just gets bigger and bigger."