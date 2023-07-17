CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Parkland baseball coach Anthony Silkwood is leaving the Cobras to become the Jacksonville State Director of Player Development. Silkwood went 77-36-2 in two seasons leading Parkland, after playing for the Cobras in 2019-20. The Gamecocks will play in Conference USA for the first time this upcoming season, moving from the Atlantic Sun, where they finished 27-30 last season.

“I want to thank Brendan McHale and Parkland College for the opportunity to head the program that I was fortunate enough to play for,” Silkwood said in a statement. “Parkland Athletics has a special group of highly invested coaches and athletes that I will truly miss. The coaching staff will continue to move Parkland College in the right direction. I wish nothing but the best of luck to all the athletic programs.”

“I can’t thank Anthony enough for all his time, energy and dedication to the Parkland College baseball program,” Parkland AD Brendan McHale said in a statement. “It’s always great when an alum returns to coach and lead one of the Cobra teams and be as successful as he was. Anthony’s attention to detail and strive for success was evident the moment he joined the Cobra Athletic Department. He consistently held his student-athletes to a high level of expectation both in the classroom as well as on the baseball field.”