DANVILLE (WCIA) — When Gavin Parkerson made his Danville Post 210 debut this season, it was the first time he had pitched in nearly a year.

“At the beginning I was a little scared,” Parkerson said about his first time back on the mound. “I didn’t want to re-hurt it and I’ll be out for next year too.”

Coming off surgery to repair a partially torn UCL, the Armstrong-Potomac pitcher was only able to hit and play in the field his senior season with the Trojans.

“I played second base because that’s all I could,” he said. “I moved to third and center field too, a little bit.”

But since returning to the mound, the Parkland commit has found more velocity on his fastball, up a tick to 93 miles per hour.

“I think we’ve actually gotten more out of him than we anticipated because of the injury,” Post 210 head coach Brent Hart said. “He did a really good job in the offseason of rehabbing it himself. When we got him he was essentially ready to throw X amount of pitches.”

The first-year Speaker pairs up with an experienced team and has helped them to a 29-5 record.

With the division tournament on-deck and state tournament the weekend after, Post 210 has its eyes on its first state title since 2019.

“We think that we have the pitching to get us there,” Post 210’s Dalton Hobick said. “Feel like 1 through 9 in the order can deliver a home run. We feel like we definitely have the squad to do that.”



“We fully expect to win Division,” Post 210’s Drew Pinkston said. “We played every team in there and held our own against them pretty well. People that we should see in state, we played them well too. We should be able to at least make it to Regionals, that’s the goal.”

Riding an eight-game win streak heading into the final stretch of the season, the Speakers get to enjoy home cooking as they host the division tourney starting Friday in Tilton.