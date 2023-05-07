CHATHAM (WCIA) — Parker Detmers hasn’t been perfect in his senior year at Glenwood but the Top 150 MLB Draft Prospect has discovered he doesn’t need to be.

“I was just pressing way too much,” Detmers said about some early season struggles. “I was just going out there like, ‘Oh, I have to be perfect.'”

Overcoming a shaky start to the season, Detmers has found his rhythm helping lead the Titans to first place in the Central State Eight. Being one of the most coveted high school arms in the country comes with its pros and cons, but watching his older brother Reid go through this process seven years ago is a comforting feeling for the right-hander.

“It’s been kind of hectic a little bit, but it’s been fun though,” Detmers said. “I definitely go by his (Reid’s) mistakes. He hasn’t had many, he made it to the big leagues in half a season, but just going off, seeing what he did, trying to build off it.”



“Seeing Reid there, that’s what he wants to do,” Kris Detmers said, Parker’s father. “He thinks that he can do it, the skies the limit for him.”

With Reid now in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels, and his other brother Drew pitching at Millikin, Parker can make it three Detmers brothers pitching in college with his commitment to Louisville, who also played for the Cardinals.

“It’s pretty much my second home now,” Parker said about Louisville. “I’ve been going there since I was in fifth grade.”

Equipped with a fastball that reaches 94 miles per hour and a curveball that buckles the oppositions’ knees, Major League teams are eyeing Parker for a high draft pick this summer.

Setting up a big decision whether to go to school, or jump right into professional baseball.

“I’ve been through it myself playing at the minor league level,” Kris Detmers said, after making it as high as Triple-A in his playing career. “Just seeing if he’s mature enough mentally to make it through that.”



“I don’t really worry about it until June,” Parker said about his draft decision. “I just always dreamed of being in the big leagues. I’m just putting 100 percent effort into making the big leagues. That’s my goal, so I’m going to put everything into it.”

Until then, Detmers is focused on leading the Titans back to state to avenge their second place finish a season ago.