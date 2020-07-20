Paris Football working to keep their program at the top

(WCIA) — Even though they don’t know when or if they’ll get to play this fall, the Paris football team is still getting up early to get ready.

“Our kids, they’re here at 6:30 in the morning and we grind them and they’re continuing to work unselfishly without any guarantees,” says head coach Jeremy Clodfelder.

More than 90 percent of the team is showing up multiple times a week. That puts a smile on now fifth year head coach Jeremy Clodfelder’s face. He’s hoping the time will pay off in the form of a season, especially for the seniors, who have put in countless hours to help turn the program around.

“I mean we just want to play. We haven’t done this before ever but we’re just adapting and we’re going to overcome,” says Tigers lineman Logan Bartley.

This year’s senior class was in 8th grade when Clodfelder took over the program back in 2016. They went 2-7 that year, but haven’t missed the playoffs since. A 9-0 regular season back in 2018 was the highlight of a rebuild at a school that was traditionally known more for basketball..

“I think people have come to have a level of expectation that they have a really good football team out there on Friday night and I think that they expect that we have an opportunity to play on Saturday afternoons in the postseason,” says Clodfelder.

And the Tigers are trying to stay optimistic that they’ll get a chance. Clodfelder says he has the heaviest and strongest offensive line of his tenure — paired with first two-year starting quarterback in Danny Perry.

“Hopefully we’re getting the opportunity to go and play and compete with this group because we’re really excited about them.”