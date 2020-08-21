Parents of Big Ten athletes hold protest at conference headquarters

ROSEMONT (WCIA) — Parents of Big Ten athletes stood outside the Big Ten headquarters in Rosemont on Friday morning. Dozens of parents chanted, “Let us play,” demanding answers from the conference.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren shared an open letter on Thursday, saying the Big Ten won’t reconsider their decision, but parents are still hoping to change that. Noreen Murphy, mother of University of Illinois soccer player Eileen Murphy, was one of the few dozen parents attending the protest. She feels like the advancements made with testing should be taken into account. That includes the U of I saliva tests that were just FDA approved on Wednesday.

“The initial response, just to cut all sports, I thought was absurd, “says Murphy. “But now, going forward, I don’t know why they wouldn’t pivot and say, wow we have this test? U of I has had it since June. You test negative, you play, period.”

The rally was organized by Randy Wade, the father of Ohio State football player Shaun Wade. On August 11th, the Big Ten announced they were postponing fall sports to the spring, and Wade felt like there was a lack of transparency with the decision.

Rain, Sleet or Snow Im BOOTS ON GROUND to show support to our Big Ten young Man… That statement was not transparency… Big Ten family needs to raise up and let the Conference know that is not enough conversation for us… SEE YOU AT 8AM Fri… READY TO CONTINUE THE FIGHT… — Randy L Wade💯%🐐 f@❌ℹLy….. (@gslsff) August 19, 2020

“The reason we’re out here is because we want to have conversation, it’s simple, we want conversation,” says Wade. “I want to have a zoom call with Kevin Warren, the 14 Big Ten Parent’s Association Presidents, and the AD’s to clarify some things.”