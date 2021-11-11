Paradee wins Athlete of the Week

MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — James Paradee is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Central A&M senior do it all football player is leading the Raiders into their Class 1A quarterfinal matchup this weekend against Arcola. Paradee led Central A&M to a win over Camp Point Central in the second round on Saturday, rushing for 55 yards and two touchdowns, catching two passes for 53 yards, while also recording a game high 11 tackles and a TFL.

“We knew that we had to fight to get here cause we’re a nine seed and the underdogs so it’s a great feeling to win,” Paradee said. “We played Arcola two years ago in the quarterfinals so to get to come back and play them again it’s a great feeling and hopefully we can have the same result as last time.”

