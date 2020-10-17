Panthers open practice to the media

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois opened up their practice to the media for the first time since the pandemic. On Saturday they were out on the field scrimmaging.

Starting next week, they’ll go back to 12 hours of practice, but this fall-turned spring season has been beneficial for the freshman. They coaches also say they’re liking the depth a lot better this year. But for head coach Adam Cushing and his team, he says it’s been tough watching other teams play.

“What we did today was for a reason. We had to put them into football situations to stop that uncertainty,” says Cushing. “To stop that, ‘Okay, we’re still trying to figure out what this is.’ No this is still football. Let’s just put the ball down and play.”

The Panthers are looking to bounce back from a 1-11 season last year. They’re hoping the change in pace could bring them success next season.

“Obviously something wasn’t working last year,” says senior Cole Hoover. “So doing something different might be better for us next year, hopefully changes the end result. We’re excited about something different, and hopefully change.”

They’ll open the 2020-21 season against UT Martin on February 21st.