Panthers embrace changes for upcoming season

CHALRESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois is in for a cold season this spring. The Ohio Valley conference announced their schedule on Wednesday, and the Panthers are set to play their first game in February. They will play an eight game season, with seven games being played on Sunday.

This year has brought several changes to the college football landscape, and head coach Adam Cushing says these are just more adjustments the team is adding to the list.

“I think guys are excited to play on Sunday. If everything’s different, what’s one more thing,” says Cushing. “That’s kind of the attitude at this point, and yeah it’s going to be cold, but football gets played in the cold, and we’ll have a great plan to make sure that bodies are in the right place health and safety wise but we’re going to play football whenever they put it down.”

The Panthers will open the season on February 21st at UT Martin. The full schedule can be viewed here.