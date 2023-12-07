URBANA (WCIA) — Urbana swimmer Luke Pankau is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The senior won two individual events in the season opening meet, the 500-yard freestyle (6:08.6) and 100 yard backstroke (1:07.8), while also helping two relay teams to victory. He followed it up dropping two seconds off his backstroke time in the second meet on Tuesday. The multi-sport athlete also competes in football, tennis and baseball, all while maintaining a 4.59 GPA. Pankau has his sights set on breaking the Urbana pool record in the backstroke before he graduates, while also helping his team to a sectional title.

“We’re coming back off a close season, we got third last year at sectionals,” Pankau said. “This year team is looking a little small but the drive to better is definitely there and we’re getting better every day, working hard and looking real good this year for sure.”

Pankau is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl at the end of the school year. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next athlete of the week, we’d love to hear from you. Fill out the short nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//