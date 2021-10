PANA (WCIA) — The Pana Panthers are the WCIA 3 Friday Football Fever Play of the Week winners. A trick play fueled the social media fan vote on both Twitter and Facebook, with the Panthers beating Fisher by just seven votes. Quarterback Max Lynch pitches it back to Brenden Schoonover, who finds Kyle Kuhn all by himself for the easy score. The play leads Pana to a 68-21 win over Greenville, to help the Panthers remain undefeated on the season.

