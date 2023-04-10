WCIA — Former Okaw Valley, Drury University and Illinois State University guard Paige Robinson is getting her shot in the WNBA. The Dallas Wings selected the Bethany native in the third round of Monday night’s draft, 31st overall.

Robinson becomes the first ISU player picked in the WNBA draft in program history, with the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year the first player from the MVC selected in the draft since 2015.

At Drury, Robinson was the D-II National Player of the Year in 2021 after scoring more than 2,000 points in her four-year career with the Panthers. Between both schools, Robinson scored 2,600 points, making 332 3-pointers while dishing 441 assists and grabbing 604 rebounds.