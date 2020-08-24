Padilla and Serven confirmed as Illini walk-ons for 2020-2021

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois athletics confirmed on Monday morning that Edgar Padilla Jr. and Connor Serven haven been officially added to the 2020-2021 Men’s Basketball Roster as preferred walk-ons. Padilla is now the second Puerto Rico native to join the team, alongside Top-50 guard Andre Curbelo. Serven joins as an in-state commit who played for St. Rita High School in Chicago.

Thanks everyone for all the support! Let’s be great this season guys! @IlliniMBB

GO ILLINI!🔹🔸 — Edgar Padilla Jr. (@eepadilla_) August 24, 2020

Padilla also played for the U17 Puerto Rican national team, committing back in March. According to Primera Hora, Padilla’s father has a longtime friendship with Illinois assistant coach Orlando Antigua. Chin Coleman led the recruiting effort for Illinois native Connor Serven, who adds size to the Illini roster as a 6-foot-5 forward.