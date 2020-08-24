Padilla and Serven confirmed as Illini walk-ons for 2020-2021

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois athletics confirmed on Monday morning that Edgar Padilla Jr. and Connor Serven haven been officially added to the 2020-2021 Men’s Basketball Roster as preferred walk-ons. Padilla is now the second Puerto Rico native to join the team, alongside Top-50 guard Andre Curbelo. Serven joins as an in-state commit who played for St. Rita High School in Chicago.
Padilla also played for the U17 Puerto Rican national team, committing back in March. According to Primera Hora, Padilla’s father has a longtime friendship with Illinois assistant coach Orlando Antigua. Chin Coleman led the recruiting effort for Illinois native Connor Serven, who adds size to the Illini roster as a 6-foot-5 forward.