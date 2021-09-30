Oyer wins Athlete of the Week

PAXTON (WCIA) — Addison Oyer is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The four-year starter reached the 1,000 kill mark last week, the same game where she broke her own school record with 32 kills in one match. After her junior season, Oyer started calculating if it was possible to hit the 1,000 milestone. She didn’t even realize it when she hit the mark.

“I was like, maybe 300 away, or maybe less,” says Oyer. “I wondered if I would get it this year because last year we had a short season, and I thought that might’ve not helped me be able to pull through the end of this year. And I had no idea it was coming up. I knew it was a thing, but I had no idea it was going to be that night and that early in our season.”

