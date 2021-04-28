Owen Anderson commits to Illini

WCIA — The New Jersey to Illinois connection continues. The Illini got a commitment from Owen Anderson on Wednesday afternoon, a Skillman, N.J. native who follows fellow Class of 2022 Illinois commit Donovan Leary, the quarterback is also from the Garden State.

“First off I’d like to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for supporting me,” Anderson said in his announcement on Twitter. “I’d also like to thank all of the schools and coaches who have recruited me. With that being said I’d like to announce my commitment to the University of Illinois.”

Anderson is a 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end, ranked a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and 1,107th in the nation. The 26th best player in New Jersey picked Illinois ahead of offers from Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Buffalo and Bucknell, among others. He’s currently enrolled at the Hun School in a post-grad year after re-classifying from 2021, according to 247Sports.

Anderson is the sixth player in the Class of 2022 to commit to first year head coach Bret Bielema, the most players in the class out of any Big Ten West team so far. It ranks them 6th in the conference and 31st nationally.