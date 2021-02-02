Overtime victory brings Illinois to 75-71 win in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (WCIA) — As time ticked away at Assembly Hall, the game came down to free throws and a Kofi Cockburn dunk. The No. 12 Illini defeated Indiana 75-71 in overtime, for their first win in Bloomington since 2010. Just two of their seven overtime points were from the field, and both teams combined for 33 fouls on the night.

After a slow end to the first half, senior Trent Fraizer went off on an 8-0 run and scored 15 second-half points against Indiana. Both teams ended the final two minutes with a shooting drought, sending the game into overtime tied at 68. Andre Curbelo also provided a spark off the bench scoring 12 points, and led the team with 4 assists.

The Illini kept the Hoosiers to seven field goals in the second-half, but allowed them to take 32 shoots from the free throw line. Ayo Dosunmu and Girogi Bezhanishvili both fouled out of the game, making it the first time in Dosunmu’s career.

Frazier led the Illini with 19 points, while Kofi Cockborn earned his 12th double-double of the season, with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 19 points, and 14 rebounds, with nearly half of his points coming from free throws. Race Thompson also had a double-digit night scoring with 18.

In the first half, it was a back and forth battle early on with the lead changing six times. Neither team led by more than a couple possessions, until the Hoosiers pulled away for a 41-34 lead at halftime for the biggest lead of the game. The Illini offense fell flat right before half, shooting just 3-9 from three, while the Hoosiers were an impressive 60% from behind the arc, with 26 points in the paint.

The No. 12 Illini will face No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday at the State Farm Center. Tip-off is at 1:30 p.m.