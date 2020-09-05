OVC playing college football, Eastern Illinois opts out

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — College football is being played in the Ohio Valley Conference this fall. The league allowed teams to play four non-conference games this fall, but school administrators at Eastern Illinois University decided to opt out.

Under new NCAA guidelines, The panthers are allowed 12 hours of contact per week including 5 hours with helmets. Head coach Adam Cushing recently joined the NCAA Division I Football oversight committee as the only head coach, and hopes to provide solutions and consistency moving forward. Cushing says his top priority is keeping his athletes safe, but it’s a bittersweet moment watching other OVC teams kickoff this season.

“It was great to see football on TV, and obviously a team in our conference,” says Cushing. “In the end though, our decision was ‘it’s either safe or it isn’t’. The season was postponed for safety concerns. So can we say that those safety concerns, are somehow alleviated by playing a non-conference team is just how we looked at it.”