Our Town Hoopeston: Cornjerker Pride

HOOPESTON (WCIA) — The Cornjerkers are one of a kind and people in Hoopeston are proud to have one of the more unique mascots in the country.

“Sometimes students don’t like it and they wish we could be something different,” former Hoopeston Area athletic director Kevin Root said. “But I think it grows on them when they find out we’re the only Cornjerkers in the world.”

Root says there’s a special kind of pride that comes with being a Cornjerker. The nickname was coined in 1920, then in 1963 the school’s famous mascot “Jerky” was born. Hoopeston native Dick Read was a senior on the football team, when then-head coach Dick Hobbs drew the design.

“He says, ‘Boys, I’m going to show you a picture of your new mascot,'” Read said. “And then one of the guys on the bus says, ‘Hey coach, doesn’t that guy have six fingers on his hand?’ and he got all embarrassed, and just said, ‘Bus driver, let’s go.’ And that was the first time we saw the first ‘Jerky.'”

The now five-fingered ‘Jerky’ has become so popular that they’ve sold merchandise to people all across the country. Students in Hoopeston’s business class are involved with the process.

“The kids design it, the kids order it, the kids print it, they ship it,” Root said. “So it’s a great entrepreneur type class that we have that the kids can see where they’re shipped, the clothing to, which gives them great pride in the school.”



“I still run into people from Illinois and I say, ‘I’m from Hoopeston’ and they’re like, ‘Is that the Cornjerkers and I’m like, ‘It sure is.'”

Now athletes are spending more time on the football field than corn field, but that doesn’t take away from their Cornjerker pride.