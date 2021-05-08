Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman on joining forces at Kentucky

LEXINGTON (WCIA) — It’s not very often two coaches leave a program and end up at the same one, together. Earlier this week, Ronald “Chin” Coleman and Orlando Antigua were officially announced as assistant coaches at Kentucky after parting ways with the Illinois Basketball program.

Antigua and Coleman were hired onto Brad Underwood’s first staff in 2017, and played a key role in recruiting for the program. Coleman helped land Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller, who have since departed from the program. Antigua helped recruit other Top-100 prospects including Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo.

The two had their introductory press conference in Lexington on Saturday morning, and shared what it means for them to head to Kentucky together.

“I don’t think it was considered a packaged deal,” says Coleman. “I think that it just so happened that our profiles and what Coach Cal wanted at the time just so happened to be on the same staff. Our connection is unbelievable. We’re really, really tight and we’re like brothers. We’re able to work really well alongside one of another, and that just makes for a strong union. But I don’t know about it being a packaged deal or not. I think that each individual ran his own race and came to a decision that was best for both of us and we wound up, again, at the same spot.”

“We’ve had a long-standing relationship, and then to get the opportunity to work with him just increased that bond when we were at Illinois,” says Antigua. “Going through some of the challenges that we did there and being able to help Coach Underwood bring that program back to its heights was something that we cherished. We were able to build a bond through that.”

The Illini now have one vacancy to fill on the coaching staff, after the program hired former Illini Chester Frazier earlier this week.