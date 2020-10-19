One year later, McCourt looks back on his game-winning kick

CHAMAPAIGN (WCIA) — One year ago Monday, James McCourt made the kick that rocked Illini Nation and brought the Orange and Blue to their biggest upset in program history. McCourt made the game-winning field goal to bring the Illini to a 24-23 win over No. 6 Wisconsin. McCourt says he often thinks back on that day.

It’s the one-year anniversary of this kick.



Only fitting the #Illini take on Wisconsin this week: pic.twitter.com/Mo2yajDZDx — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) October 19, 2020

“That’s just a moment in I felt my best, I felt super confident out there, and trying to replicate that feeling with every kick,” says the senior kicker. “This offseason I’ve worked on that, with my consistency and having similar thoughts and confidence again.”

On the same week as the one-year anniversary, it is only fitting the Illini will take on No. 14 badgers on Friday. Kick-off against the Badgers is at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network.