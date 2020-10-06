One week through training camp, Illini have “more than enough time to get ready”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illini will start their second week of training camp on Tuesday. The team took a day off on Monday, after six days of practice on the field. The team suited up in pads last week for the first time in the 2020 calendar year, but head coach Lovie Smith says they won’t be going full pads everyday.

“Of course we have to give them one day off, the other day will be more geared through walkthroughs and things like that,” says Smith.

In less than two weeks, the Illini will transition to game-mode, and prepare for kickoff against Wisconsin. Although they have only been in training camp for a few days, Smith says that this long stretch of preseason has given them more time to prepare, but it’s important to keep pacing themselves to avoid burnout.

“We have more than enough time to get ready, I think more ready than previous years because it seems like we’ve been practicing forever,” says Smith.

On Tuesday, Illini quarterback Brandon Peters is scheduled to speak to the media. It will be the first time Peters will speak to the media this year.