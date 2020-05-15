One Month Later: Dosunmu still locked in on turning pro

WCIA — One month after declaring for the NBA Draft, Ayo Dosunmu says he’s still got his sights set on turning pro, despite not getting a chance to workout in front of teams. The Illinois sophomore guard met with the media on a Zoom call this week after winning the 2020 Illinois Dike Eddleman award for the top male Illini athlete, reaffirming his commitment to the process.

“That’s what I’m working towards at the end of the day, that’s my goal to play in the NBA and to work as hard as I can to picked as high as possible,” Dosunmu said. “But of course I didn’t sign with an agent cause there’s so many uncertainties but if everything goes the right way and everything gets back on track, of course I’ll be staying in the draft and working out to be the best player I can be.”

Dosunmu got more time to decide this week after the NCAA announced it was pushing back its June 3 deadline for players to commit to staying in the draft or returning to school. The NBA Combine was scheduled for next week has also bee postponed, meaning Dosunmu and fellow Illini Kofi Cockburn, who has also declared for the draft, won’t have to make up their mind as quickly.

Dosunmu is listed as the 55th best NBA Draft pick in CBS Sports’ rankings. ESPN has the 6-foot-5 guard as its 80th best draft prospect in its latest list.