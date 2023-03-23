DANVILLE (WCIA) — DACC is looking to move on to the NJCAA Final Four after tonight, but first, they’ll have to take down Waubonsee Community College.

The Jags have a home court advantage, hosting the tournament. After beating Johnson City earlier this week by 20 points, head coach DaJuan Gouard said his team has to bring the same intensity on defense as they did Tuesday night.

“That’s what’s difficult a lot of times for teams that defend like us is doing it multiple times back to back, but I believe we kept everybody under about 30 minutes so hopefully that helps with keeping minutes low and we’re deep,” Gouard said. “We have 13-14 guys that I think will be able to continue to rotate and keep our minutes low and just be able to continue to pressure.”

The game tips off at 8 p.m. at Danville Area Community College. We’ll have highlights at 10 on WCIA.