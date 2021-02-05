“One day at a time” as Illini look ahead to Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is getting ready to face Wisconsin on Saturday, but they haven’t looked far beyond that.

The future still remains uncertain for the Illini and the Big Ten, with many programs in the league pausing their seasons due to COVID-19. As teams scramble to re-schedule games before the end of the regular season, there are more questions than answers when it comes to crowing a Big Ten champion–especially if all their games aren’t able to be played.

Illinois is behind Michigan for the No.1 spot in the Big Ten rankings, but the Wolverines have paused team activities for two weeks after the B117 COVID variant was found in within the athletic programs. The Illini are still set to play the Wolverines on Thursday, despite reports that Michigan would be extending their pause. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood shut down reports saying they still plan to travel to Ann Arbor next week, and haven’t been told otherwise.

“We’re planning on playing so, until somebody tells us differently it’s one game at a time,” says Underwood. “It’s COVID so a lot of things happen day to day, and it’s Wisconsin tomorrow.”

The Illini have two league games to make up, and a non-conference game is also out of the cards for now at this point in the season. “We’re too close to the end to risk anyone else’s testing protocols other than our own,” says Underwood.

For now, it’s onto Wisconsin for the Illini, as the Badgers come to the State Farm Center for the first time this season. Underwood is expecting a big game from Giorgi Bezhanishvili who led the team with +23 in the plus/minus category.

“When there’s that all-out effort from you, you get that thrill, that feeling,” says Bezhanishvili. “That’s what I am personally trying to focus on, and then things just happen. So as long as I know personally that I’m giving it all out, I’m happy, and that’s basically all you can do as a player and as a person.”

In recent games, Bezhanishvili has been gelling well with fellow big man Kofi Cockburn, who scored 16 points against the Hoosiers. Underwood says he’s planning for the two to team-up to help guard some of Wisconsin’s size, especially on the perimeter. Historically, Bezhanishvili has played well against the Badgers, averaging nearly 13 points per game in the last three meetings.

The No. 19 Badgers are led by D’Mitrik Trice who is leading the team with 13.3 points per game. Wisconsin forward Micah Potter has scored in double figures in 15 of the last 19 games, while averaging 12.3. The Badgers come to Champaign having won the last seven at the State Farm Center, dating back to 2011.

The Illini and Badgers tip-off at 1:30 p.m. CT on FOX.