Oklahoma beats Illinois in NCAA men’s golf quarterfinals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WCIA) — Illinois men’s golf lost 3-2 to Oklahoma in the NCAA match play quarterfinals Tuesday morning at Grayhawk Golf Club. The Illini got wins from Michael Feagles and Adrien Dumont de Chassart but Giovanni Tadiotto, Tommy Kuhl and Jerry Ji all lost their matches in the season finale for the Orange and Blue.

“We want to win a national championship and we’ve done everything but do that but when you get into this format and you saw it again today, it’s such a small margin of error and such a sprint,” Illinois head coach Mike Small said. “I’ve said it a million times, it is what it is and you have to hit the shots and be ready to play and take care of it and we’ve just got to chalk it up to the nature of the beast and the sky’s the limit. I’m proud of them in how they go about their business and compete and they wanted to win this week and they believed they could win and this match was close, it was about as close as you can get.”