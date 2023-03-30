CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Daryl Okeke is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Judah Christian track and field standout won the Illinois Top Times title in both the 60 meter high hurdles (8.03 seconds) and the 60 meter dash (6.90), considered the unofficial indoor state meet, Okeke broke the meet records in both events.

The senior is also a National Honor Society member and volunteers at both his school and in the community.

“I’ve been training in the preseason pretty extensively for this meet and I knew I could do it,” Okeke said. “I wasn’t expecting that big of PR, but it was pretty exciting going into it, I ultimately I was like let me have fun.”

Okeke is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//