WCIA — Okaw Valley grad Paige Robinson is transferring from Drury to Illinois State for her final year of college basketball. After spending the past four years at the Division II school in Missouri, scoring more than 2,000 career points, the 5-foot-10 guard is taking her game to the next level to suit up for the Redbirds.

Robinson was named the Division II National Player of the Year as a junior for the Panthers, leading them to the national championship game and a runner-up finish in 2021.